Friday, January 19

Surreal Panther. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Bethany Brookes. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Swansong. Acoustic performance. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Dark Lightning. Red Lion, Heeley, Sheffield.

Saturday, January 20

After Hours. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Dark Lightning. Hasland WM Club.

Forever Mod. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Lil Jim and Hazel Scott. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Jon Ryan. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

5th Avenue. Brimington Social Club.

Harriet. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Backline. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.

Laine Jones. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

J.P. Morris. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.

Kirsty Anne. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Brothers In Soul. The Jokers (Selston Working Men’s Club), Selston.

Skas. Latch Lifter, South Street, Ilkeston.

Ricky Starr. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Karnival. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Luke Hoyland. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Fuzzy Felt World. Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Sunday, January 21

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Marcus. Old Whittington Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.

Rick Sheehan. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Monday, January 22

Raindogs. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, January 23

Harris Nixon’s legendary jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, January 24

Two Dollar Bill. Country ‘n Western music. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.

Thursday, January 25

Eddie and the Wolves, The Howl and the Hum, One Giant Causeway. The Venue, Derby,

Billy Walton Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Lil Rooster. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.