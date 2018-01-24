Thursday, January 25

Washington Whirligig. The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Friday, January 26

The Clone Roses vs The Smiths Ltd. The Avenue, Chesterfield.

DIIO. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Mat Meakin. Stanley’s Ale House, Matlock.

Dave Sharp. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Illegal Eagles. Buxton Opera House.

Damon Downs. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Lisa J. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Keep it Cash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Village. The Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

Richard York. Clowne & District Liberal Club (members club only, guests welcome).

Crooked Lords. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. New Inn, Buxton.

Saturday, January 27

Abba Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

She Said. The Tupton Tap, Chesterfield.

Atomic. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

DFacto. The Grouse Inn, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

The Prophecy. Sounds of the 80s. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Johnny and the Moondogs. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Spanky Johnson. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Quireboys. Unplugged show. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Original Elvis TCB Band. Buxton Opera House.

Boogie Street. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Abi K. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Claire Watson. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Laine Jones. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Chris Wood. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Michael & Young. Brimington Social Club.

Michael James. The Jokers (Selston WM Club), Selston.

Scott Anson. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Cole Jackson. Clowne & District Liberal Club (members club only, guests welcome).

Headsticks and Chris Butler. The Queen’s Head, Belper.

Fargo and Seventh Son. Nag’s Head, Ripley.

Sarah Kidman. Alfreton Towm Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Starstruck. Multi-tribute duo show. Spondon LIberal Club, Derby.

Dammit Jack. George and Dragon, Belper.

Rob and Sue. The Last Post, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. A.M.P. Buxton, Buxton.

Sunday, January 28

Groucho hosts open mic. The Neptune. Chesterfield.

Fairport Convention. Buxton Opera House.

Tony Else. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Shane Stevens. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Broken Strings. Spoondon Liberal Club.

Monday, January 29

Lil Jim. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, January 30

Harris Nixon’s jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Thursday, February 1

Josh Smith. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Nityabh and Alejandro, The Last Post, Derby.