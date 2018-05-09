Friday, May 11

Hung Like Hanratty, Septic Psychos, Badaxe Band, Verbal Warning. Under the Castle Festival at Carr Vale Social Club, Bolsover.

Lovehunter. Tribute to Whitesnake. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Jake in the Box. Performing songs of Jake Thackray. Coach House Studios, Wirksworth

Lil Jim Doughty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Taylor & Hart. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Danny Bryant. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, May 12

Doctor and the Medics, Headsticks, Sons of Clogger, xFD, Blue Carpet Band, Star Botherers, Star Copters, Metropolis and Mordant. Under the Castle Festival. Carr Vale Football Club, Bolsover.

The Swinging Sixties Show. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Medusa. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Phil James. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days. Hasland WM Club.

Big Dave Bopper. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Access Soul Areas. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Magic Car. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Rock For The Homeless. The Queens Head, Belper.

Bad Penny. The White Hart, Greenhill, Sheffield.

Peace. The Venue, Derby.

Sunday, May 13

Niall Howard hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Backbeat Blues Brothers. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Monday, May 14

Painting Box. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, May 15

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brinington.

The Fureys. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, May 16

ziPt. The Neptune, Chesterfield.