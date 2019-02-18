Great shows coming up in March at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Here we give you a selection of what's in store over the next few weeks for your entertainment.

1. See Anton and Erin: Dance Those Magical Musicals on March 3 Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag other Buy a Photo

2. Collabro are playing at the Royal Concert Hall on March 29 Collabro other Buy a Photo

3. Nottingham Youth Orchestra play the Royal Concert Hall on March 9 Nottingham Youth Orchestra other Buy a Photo

4. See James at the Royal Concert Hall on March 12 James other Buy a Photo

View more