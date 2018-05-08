Guitar ace Tommy Emmanuel launches UK tour in Derbyshire

Grammy nominated guitarist Tommy Emmanuel kicks off his UK tour in Derbyshire this month.

He will be plugging his new album, Accomplice One, at Buxton Opera House on May 17.

Winner of Australia’s Best Guitarist Award four times and a two time ARIA (Australian Grammy winner), Tommy received the Certified Guitar Player Award in 1999 - an honour only bestowed on five guitarists.

Tommy is a member of the Order of Australia - bestowed on him by The Queen.

He will be supported by jazz guitarists Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo on his UK tour.

Tickets for his Buxton date cost £27. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk