Here’s where the bands will be playing in Derbyshire

Thursday, February 28

Wilko Johnson. Buxton Opera House.

Ariel Posen. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, March 1

Cielo Drive, Saint Apache, Hurt Attack, Air Drawn Dagger. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Liam Walker. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

jean Genie. The Flowerpot, Derby.

‘Buskin’ John Gill. Big pub singalong. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

DoubleCross. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Newcranes, Johnny Awsum and Nick Parker. The Venue, Derby.

Tenacious G. Tribute to Tenacious D. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Tom Bright & The Dynamite, Jonny Crooks. The Dog & Moon, Sadler Gate, Derby.

Seventh Son. Twitchell Inn, Long Eaton.

Saturday, March 2

Jon Boden & The Remnant Strings. Buxton Opera House.

Scopyons and Hellbent Forever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

One Step Behind. Madness tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Rooster. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Black Sails. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Red Lane. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Deano. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Little Dog. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Simply Mel open mic. Cross Keys, Swanwick.

Wonk Unit with The Reverends. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Strange Days. Merlin, Pride Park, Derby.

Rapture. Nags Head, Borrowash, Derby.

After Hours. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Sunday, March 3

HBBRD. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Chris Firminger hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tristam Shandy jam session. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Monday, March 4

Wendy Kirkland Trio. Pomegranate Theatre bar, Chesterfield.

Tuesday, March 5

Blackwater Conspiracy. Shootin The Breeze album tour. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, March 6

Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.