Here’s where you can see the bands playing live in Derbyshire

Thursday, January 10
Simply Mel open mic. Spotted Cow, Holbrook, Belper
Friday, January 11
ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
FITz’N’STARTz . Brit pop and indie classics covers band. George & Dragon, Belper.
The Goldleaf Duo. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Claire Shaw. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Louise Scott. Crown & Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.
Sam Lyons. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Saturday, January 12
Dark Lightning. Pig and Pump, Chesterfield.
ziPt. The Peacock, Brampton, Chesterfield.
The Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
DC Done Dirt Cheap. AC/DC tribute. Dusty Miller, Barlborough.
Reggae Ally. Charity fundraiser. Old Whittington Miners Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
Mistabeat. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Ryan Jones. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.
Scott Carr. Palmer-Morewood Social Club, Hall Street, Alfreton.
Frank Powers. The Gate, Matlock.
Suki Soul. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Theresa Knowles. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.
The Dronny Bottom Buskers. The Remarkable Hare, Dale Road, Matlock.
Re-Mix. Brimington Social Club, High Street, Brimington.
Rope and Modern Rituals. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.
Keith Lovell. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Sunday, January 13
Stacey Gaunt hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield
Hayley Lou. Old Whittington Miners Welfare Social Club, Chesterfield.
DFacto. The Smithfield Alehouse, Derby.
Paul Jonah. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.
Wednesday, January 16
Damon Downs. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Phil Lloyd. Country ‘n’ Western singer/guitarist. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.