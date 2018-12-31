Here’s your guide to where the bands are playing in Derbyshire

Friday, January 4

The Clause, Franko Frazie, The Covasettes, Arcade Hearts, For The Girl, Ayres, Hunger Moon play at DPP Festival, Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Sack Sabbath. Tribute to Black Sabbath. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

ziPt. Apollo, Barlborough.

Rattled. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Hessian Throw. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Saturday, January 5

Only Shadows, Shanghai Blues, Otis Mensah, Hows Harry, Tom Lumley, Purple Thread, Dani Janie play at DPP Festival, Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

A Band Called Malice. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Traitors. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Emily Peters. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Local Heroes. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Simply Mel open mic. Cross Keys, Derby Road, Swanwick.

Lady Rose Band. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Rock Buffet. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Sunday, January 6

Open mic with host Rachael Webster. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sam Kelly. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Tristam Shandy Jam Sessions. Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, near Derby.

Wednesday, January 9

Awkward Bone. The Neptune, Chesterfield.