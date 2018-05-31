Highlights of RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

More than 100 varieties of orchid and a river of 12,000 cosmos will be focal points of the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

During Joseph Paxton’s time as head gardener in the early 19th century, the Chatsworth estate boasted one of the most extensive orchid collections in the UK. Celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley will join forces with Double H Nurseries to bring one of the UK’s largest orchid displays back to the estate. For the first time at an RHS show, a mass planting of more than 12,000 pink cosmos will create a striking vision in front of Chatsworth House. Other highlights include show gardens inspired by local landscapes and marquees filled with more than 80 award-winning nurseries and a broad spectrum of plants.

For further information, go to www.rhs.org.uk/flowershows.