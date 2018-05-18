History guy Dan Snow is touring to Derbyshire

Historian and broadcaster Dan Snow will embark on his first UK theatre tour this summer.

Dan who runs his own online TV Channel History Hit TV and has a regular ‘history’ slot on The One Show, will share memorable anecdotes from his career as a historian and broadcaster. Audiences are in for an additional treat as every show will have its own exclusive ‘local’ element that will see Dan present historical facts about each town and area on the tour which visits Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on June 4 and Derby Theatre on June 25.

There will also be a chance at the end of the show to engage with Dan during a 20-minute question and answer session.

The son of legendary broadcaster Peter Snow and the nephew of Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow, Dan is the great-great-grandson of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George. Attributing his love of history to his childhood when he recalls spending weekends being taken to castles, battlefields, country houses and churches,

Dan went onto study history at Oxford University. During his stint at Oxford he also rowed in the Boat Race three times!

When Dan left Oxford he started presenting history programmes with his father and their series Battlefield Britain went on to win a BAFTA. Over the years Dan has made programmes on a number of historical topics and has presented shows such as Armada, Grand Canyon and Vikings.

Dan also hosts his own podcast History Hit and is part of the BBC Events team presenting anniversary programmes commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain and the landings at Gallipoli in 2015.

He has written or contributed to several books including Death or Victory, the story of the siege of Quebec in 1759, The World’s Greatest Twentieth Century Battlefields and most recently The Battle of Waterloo Experience.

Tickets for the show Dan Snow – An Evening With The History Guy are on sale now. Tickets for the Chesterfield date cost £27.70, call 01246 345222 or go to: www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; tickets for the Derby date cost £25.50, call 01332 593939 or go to: www.derbytheatre.co.uk. Alternatively, call 0844 888 991 or go to www.ticketline.co.uk