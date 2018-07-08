Holiday high jinks in sunny Spain

Two lasses, two sun loungers and a whole lot of history.

The strangers meet on a holiday in Spain after finding themselves sunbathing next to each other.

As they get to know one another, some really barmy behaviour pervades, such as the aerobics class they are persuaded to join which ends in disaster and the mysterious Happy Hour which leaves them the worse for wear.

This comedic story, entitled Vicki and Pat in Fuerteventura, will be brought to life at the Old Clubhouse Buxton, on July 14 and 16 at 2.30pm.

The show has been co-created by Ellen Chivers and Rachael Henley.

Tickets: £8 (£6 concessions). Go to: www.2018.underthefringe.com/shows/fuerteventura