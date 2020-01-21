Holocaust Memorial Day is marked with music, dance and films at QUAD Derby

Events marking national Holocaust Memorial Day will be hosted at QUAD in Derby.

An evening of words, music and dance takes place on Monday, January 27, from 7.30pm. The programme, which includes spoken word, poetry, traditional songs, music and dance, is presented by Derby’s Jewish, Ukrainian, Gypsy, Armenian and Bosnian groups and local schools, representing some of Derby’s diverse communities. The event’s keynote speakers will be Derek Niemann, the grandson of an SS officer, and Noemie Lopian, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors.

This year’s Holocaust Memorial Day theme is Stand Together, exploring how genocidal regimes throughout history have deliberately fractured societies by marginalising certain groups, and how these tactics can be challenged by individuals standing together with their neighbours, and speaking out against oppression.

The event is free but tickets are limited; book in advance through QUAD box office on www.derbyquad.co.uk

Two fillms will be screened at QUAD on January 29: Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories Of The Kindertransport (PG) at 9.30am, and Anne Frank: Parallel Stories at 6.45pm.

Narrated by Dame Judi Dench and an incredibly moving Oscar winning documentary, Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories Of The Kindertransport tells of the extraordinary rescue operation that brought ten thousand children from German-held lands to Great Britain in the months prior to the Second World War. The screening will be followed by a Q&A by Barbara Dresner, the daughter of a Kindertransportee.

Anne Frank: Parallel Stories is narrated by Helen Mirren and tells the story of Anne Frank’s life through the pages of her world-famous diary, a story that has made the tragedy of the Holocaust known to readers all over the world. This emotive telling is entwined with the stories of five Holocaust survivors (Arianna Szorenyi, Sarah Lichsztejn-Montard, Helga Wiess and sisters Andra and Tatiana Bucci) who shared Anne’s same fate of deportation, suffering and were denied their childhood and adolescence, but were fortunately able to go on and live the life that Anne was denied.

Tickets for the films are £17 or £15 concessions, bookable through the box office www.derbyquad.co.uk