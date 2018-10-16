Horrors and hardship of war are explored in Private Peaceful play

A stage adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s story Private Peaceful tours to Derbyshire in the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Andy Daniel stars as Private Tommo Peaceful, a young soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn who looks back at his short but joyful past.

The soldier reflects on growing up in a rural environment, his first days at school and finding love.

Running at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 19 and 20, Private Peaceful is a moving account of a soldier’s life in the Great War and a compelling love story.

Andy Daniel said: “It is such a privilege to be coming back to perform in Private Peaceful. Tommo is such a joyful character and playing him again feels like saying hello to an old, dear friend. The piece itself is incredibly special and it is so important that we continue finding ways to educate and enlighten the younger generation about the horrors and hardships of World War One, something I think this show definitely does. Having said that, it is also a great piece for adults and I really think it is both relevant and engaging for audiences of all ages.”

Private Peaceful is suitable for viewers aged eight years and above.

Tickets £15.50 (adult), £13.50 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to https//www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

