Horticultural delights in Renishaw Hall’s gardens

A visit to Renishaw Hall and gardens this season is a must for any garden lover.

With two specialist plant fairs on May 6 and August 5, the grounds in front of the historic home to the Sitwell family will be filled with scores of stalls offering a wide range of specialist plants and flowers to take home. Find varieties not usually available to buy elsewhere, including plants which feature in Renishaw’s own historic gardens.

In June, Renishaw Hall & Gardens supports the RHS Chatsworth Show once again this year, offering visitors 25% off entry to the gardens at Renishaw during Show week (upon proof of show entry). Visit Renishaw and its award winning gardens after attending the RHS Show, and see one of last year’s winning show exhibits by local designer Lee Bestall. The ‘Experience Peak District & Derbyshire Garden’ is now established at Renishaw after it was replanted there last June following the show - a fitting permanent home for the garden which was inspired by the grounds at Renishaw Hall.

Another new garden feature is the recently redesigned large borders in the formal gardens. The changes were overseen recently by Alexandra Sitwell, owner of Renishaw Hall and a keen gardener - as is in the Sitwell DNA. The core design of the gardens Alexandra looks after today were established at the end of the 19th century by Alexandra’s great-grandfather; and a passion for gardens has moved down through the family ever since.

Enjoy the calming water features, ancient trees, and tucked-away corners of the immaculately kept hedges within the gardens at Renishaw Hall; wander in the woodland with its stone statues and adjacent Laburnum tunnel. Take a stroll down to the lakes with their wonderful wildlife, or book on to a garden or vineyard tour and learn more about how plants, flowers and vines have thrived in this special spot for generations, and continue to flourish today.