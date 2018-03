Due to severe weather conditions, Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up and Rock show at the Winding Wheel on Saturday, March 3, has been rescheduled.

The new date is Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Customers who have booked should retain their tickets as they will be valid for entry on the new date.

If customers have further enquiries they should call the box office on 01246 345 222 or box.office@chesterfield.gov.uk.