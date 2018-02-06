Joe Brown shines a light on his life and music

Joe Brown is a unique entertainer with a history that spans music hall, rock ‘n’ roll, theatre, films, TV, radio and even circus.

He is one of the few to have successfully traversed the years and the genres and still be absolutely contemporary.

In his Just Joe show, which is touring to Buxton Opera House this month, Joe will talk about his early days, growing up in a pub in London’s East End, discovering skiffle, becoming a rock ‘n’ roll, pioneer and touring with the likes of Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury and Gene Vincent before headlining shows with The Beatles as the opening act.

The heady days of rock ‘n’ roll will be laid bare and the evening promises to be an intimate glimpse into the hectic world of one of Britain’s most enduring and best loved performers.

Joe will also play many a song, aided and abetted by his old friend Henry Gross.

Catch Joe Brown at Buxton on February 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets £30.50-£32,50. Discounts are available. Tel: 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk