Keep fit and have fun in Derby parks this summer

Make the most of the sunny weather and keep fit and healthy at the same time by taking up an outdoor sport.

At Markeaton Park in Derby people looking for something a little different can try Footgolf, the latest craze that replaces a golf ball with a football and a club with your foot. Footgolf is a great way to get active whilst trying something new, with a group of friends, colleagues or family on the nine hole course at Markeaton Park.

For golf novices looking to get into the sport, now is the perfect time to try it out at Allestree Golf Course. With 18 holes and a course length of 5806 yards, Allestree is classed as a par 68 course with its undulating parkland and tree-lined fairways making every hole a testing but fair challenge. Until August 31 get into golf for just £5 a game. Find out more at inderby.org.uk/getin

For runners looking for a change of scenery from the gym treadmill or the city streets Moorways Running Track in Derby is the perfect place to complete their distance this summer. The track provides a safe and easy place to run, and with a run pass for just £30 for three months runners can enjoy unlimited use of the running track. Find out more about Moorways Run Pass at inderby.org.uk/RunPass

Summer is the perfect time of year to pick up a racquet, act like you’re at Wimbledon and have a game of tennis. Markeaton Park has two tennis courts that can be booked online throughout summer. Keep fit and have fun with free sessions available online. Find out more and book courts at inderby.org.uk/tennis