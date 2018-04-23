Letz Zep rock through 50 years of Led Zeppelin’s music

This year is the 50th anniversary of the formation of Led Zeppelin.

Letz Zep, the official number one tribute to Led Zeppelin, will honour that half-century when they play at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath, on Saturday, April 28.

From the haunting melody of Kashmir, to the rockers such as Whole Lotta Love and Black Dog, this promises to be evening of music of one of the greatest rock bands ever.

Legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist said of seeing Letz Zep vocalist Billy Kulke’s performance: “I walked in, I saw me. It was like watching myself on stage.”

Jimmy Page has also seen the band performing and invited Letz Zep to perform at the official launch party for the Mothership CD.

A global phenomenon, Letz Zep tours take in more than 30 countries on four continents where they play to packed houses and rave reviews.