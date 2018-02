Children can find out what life was like for a Viking at a special event over the half-term holiday.

Chesterfield Museum is inviting young people to handle Viking weapons, take part in a shield wall drill, dress up as a Viking or have a go at themed crafts.

The fun day is on Friday, February 23, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free although donations to cover costs will be welcome.

For more details, call 01246 345727 or go to www.chesterfield.gov.uk/museum