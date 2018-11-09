Live Review: Opera North talent shines brightly for latest Nottingham visit

Brexit or Brino (Brexit in name only) might be hogging the political limelight, but for Opera North it’s all things European that’s topping the bill at the moment, writes Tony Spittles.

That’s more than evident with the two show-stoppers the Leeds-based company is staging this week at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

The first of these musical treats transported the audience to late 1800s Rome as the curtain went up on Puccini’s sizzling and seductive drama Tosca, which has been a staple of the operatic repertoire for nearly 120 years.

Opera North first staged Tosca nearly 40 years, and this latest production - directed by Edward Dick with a stunning set by Tom Scutt - should see future generations of opera fans enjoying this high octane mix of love and lust, deceit and death for many years to come.

British baritone Robert Hayward, in looks and voice, gave a new menace to the ruthless police chief Baron Scarpia as he tries to ensnare celebrated singer Floria Tosca (soprano Susannah Glanville).

But when Tosca’s lover, painter Mario Cavaradossi (Mexican tenor Rafael Rojas) is arrested and tortured by Scarpia, who is after the whereabouts of an escaped political prisoner, Tosca unwittingly becomes a pawn in a deadly game of blackmail that cranks up the tension to some of Puccini’s most powerful and memorable arias.

Hummable tunes aplenty were also to the fore last night as the focus moved from Rome to Paris in the sparkling whirlwind of comedy and romance that is Lehar’s The Merry Widow, which Opera North first staged in December 1979.

There’s no austerity here as opulent costumes and dazzling choregraphy added style and elan to this comic opera as young and wealthy widow Hanna Glawari from Pontevedro (based on the Balkan state of Montenegro) arrives in turn-of-the-century Paris where she finds plenty of suitors for her hand . . . and her fortune.

Soprano Katie Bird was superb in the title role as the local girl made good, sparking off her on-off romance with embassy attache Count Danilo (Dutch-born baritone Quirijn de Lang) who has been entreated by his ambassador boss to marry Hanna to save Pontevedro from financial ruin.

Amid all these romantic intrigues was a whole slew of memorable melodies including Vilia, O Vilia, The Witch of the wWods; Who Knows Women?; You’ll Find Me at Maxim’s and the lovely waltz tune Silent Love.

And as an added bonus there was a breathless, Can Can-style dance display in the finale by the grisettes from Maxim’s - Lolo, Dodo, Jou-Jou, Frou-Frou, Clo-Clo and Margot - to make sure the audience forget the cold, November night air as they made their way home.

There’s another chance to see Tosca this evening (Friday) while on Saturday there’s the final outing for The Merry Widow. Further details of tickets from £15 can be obtained from the Theatre Royal box office on 0115 9895555.

* For those itching to fill in some dates in their 2019 diaries, Opera North will be back in Nottingham in March with three productions - Mozart’s The Magic Flute (Tuesday, March 19, Wednesday, March 20, and Saturday, March 23), Janacek’s Katya Kabanova (Thursday, March 21) and a double bill of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring and Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi (Friday, March 22).

The company will also be returning to the city on Wednesday, May 15, with a concert staging of Verdi’s Aida at the Royal Concert Hall.