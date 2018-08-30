Make tracks for vintage tram event in Crich

Crich Tramway Village ‘Simply Trams’ event on Saturday, September 1, is a must for transport enthusiasts.

The majority of the operating fleet of vintage trams will be running on this day and the theme for this year is Anniversaries and Birthdays.

The star of the show will be Blackpool Rack 2, which is the oldest running electric tramcar in the world at 120 years old this year.

Another Blackpool tram (No. 167) celebrates its 90th birthday.

Other milestones include 40 years since trams travelled to Glory Mine (the end of the tramline); 50 years since Prague 180 tramcar arrived at Crich and 50 years since Leeds 180 tramcar entered service at Crich.

The event starts at 10am and runs until 5.30pm. (last admissions 40pm). The last tram will run at 5pm.

From Monday, September 3, to Sunday, October 28, Crich Tramway Village will close one hour earlier at 4.30pm. with last admissions at 3pm.

For further information visit: www.tramway.co.uk or call: 01773 854321 (Monday – Friday).