Marvel Universe LIVE! tickets for Nottingham and Sheffield go on sale this week

Tickets are going on sale this week for Marvel Universe LIVE! which will bring superhero action, thrills and drama to Nottingham and Sheffield next year.

The show visits Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from September 18-22, and Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena from October 10-13.

Fans will be able to buy tickets from 9am on Friday, November 16. The spectacular production will see Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

The audience will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and impressive 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. With aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills, fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel universe in a show unlike anything they have ever seen before.

Juliet Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE!, said: “Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life. The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.”

Tickets for the Nottingham run are priced from £24.64 to £56 for Wednesday and Thursday shows and from £29.12 to £56 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows.

Tickets for the Sheffield run are priced from £24.20 to £33 for the Thursday shows, from £28.60 to £38.50 for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows.

Tickets on sale on Friday morning. Click here or for Nottingham, click here or for Sheffield, click here