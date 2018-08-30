Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Nadiya Hussain give cookery demos at Chatsworth Country Fair

TV chefs Nadiya Hussain. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood will be showcasing their expertise and sharing their culinary tips at this weekend’s Chatsworth Country Fair. Nadiya pays her first visit to the fair where she will be giving three demos on Friday, August 31, followed by the signing of her latest book. Mary is one of the country’s best-known food writers and television presenters. She is the fair’s president and will give two demos on Saturday during her sixth annual visit. Paul brings his cheeky patter to the fair on Sunday, September 2, on his third return visit. Highlights of the weekend include JCB’s Dancing Diggers, The Household Cavalry Musical Ride, aerobatic entertainment, hot air balloon lifts, have-a-g0 country sports and crafts. Children can have fun on a zip wire or in bumper cars.

For more details, go to www.chatsworth.org/countryfair.