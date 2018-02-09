Mercury are the champions of Queen music

Rock band Queen’s music is still as popular as ever more than a quarter of a century after lead singer Freddie Mercury’s death.

Tribute act Mercury emulates the charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man, backed up by superbly crafted harmonies and intricate guitar work.

You can catch them playing at The Avenue, Chesterfield, on February 24.

Formed in 1998, Mercury have played theatres, festivals and high profile shows across the UK and Europe – from Holland to Hungary and from Majorca through to the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Other prestigious shows include headlining a New Year’s Eve Festival in Dubai which was broadcast live to millions via MTV Asia as well as an exclusive concert for Queen’s own Roger Taylor.

Tickets for their Chesterfield show cost £16.50, available online at www.seetickets.com/event/mercury-queen-the-legend-lives-on/the-avenue-chesterfield/1152223