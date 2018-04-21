Met Opera’s production of Cendrillon screens in Derbyshire

A production of Cendrillon, Massenet’s lush adaptation of the classic Cinderella story, by the Metropolitan Opera will be broadcast live to cinema screens across the country.

The opera, which stars mezzo soprano Joyce DiDonato, will be screened at Chesterfield Cineworld on Saturday, April 28, at 5.55pm.

Alice Coote takes on the role of Prince Charming, Kathleen Kim the Fairy Godmother and Stephanie Blythe as wicked stepmother.

Director Laurent Pelly took inspiration for the production from an edition of Perrault’s Cendrillon with illustrations by Gustave Doré that he read as a child: the set evokes the pages of a book, with black and white text forming its walls and the shapes of characters and props appearing as large cut-outs. Along the way there’s a little bit of tragedy and a little bit of hardship, but at the end, it’s joy.