Michael Jackson HIStory Tour tickets up for grabs

Fans of Michael Jackson’s songs will be moonwalking their way to a show to hear the hits sung live on stage, complemented by the famous dance moves.

The Michael Jackson HIStory Tour arrives at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on May 19.

Director Johnny Van Grinsven flew around the world auditioning performers for the role of MJ for more than a year before finding and casting Dantanio, a South African theatre performer and recording artist who has been impersonating Jackson since he was nine!

Dantanio is accompanied in the show by a lively band and groovy back-up dancers.

