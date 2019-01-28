Music fans play for £10,000 prize on TV’s game show The Hit List

Are you mad about music? Would you relish the chance to win a cool £10,000 on a new television game show?

Producers of The Hit List are looking for contestants to compete in a quiz which will be aired on BBC1.

Each week three couples will have to name the song and the artist to be win a chance of pocketing the prize money.

Hosted by Rochelle and Marvin Humes on Saturday nights, The Hit List promises to be an addictive music quiz that viewers can’t help playing and singing along to.

So if you know your Beyonce from your Blondie, your Justin Timberlake from your John Lennon, metal from Motown, pop from punk and everything in between, then register now. Apply with your team mate via email to: hitlist@tuesdayschild.tv.

Applicants for The Hit List must be 18 years and over. The closing date for applications is Thursday, February 28, 2019.