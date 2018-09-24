Acclaimed trio marks World War One centenary with show at Crich venue

The Importance of Digging Holes: The Great War and More is the name of a show to be performed by Harp & A Monkey at Crich Glebe Field Centre on Sunday, October 14, from 7.30pm.

Harp & A Monkey is the award-winning electro-folk music and storytelling trio, and will be performing The Importance of Digging Holes, to mark the ongoing centenary of the First World War.

The show features both original songs and re-workings of traditional tunes of the day.

The band strives to challenge stereotypes of the conflict, and focuses heavily on forgotten aspects of the war (from the horror of being a postman, to the role of musicians) and also on the forgotten men - those ex-servicemen who came home, and their families. The band is fronted by fantastic raconteur and BBC Who Do You Think You Are? historian, Dr Martin Purdy.

Such is Harp & A Monkey’s reputation as a quality live act, they have twice been invited to appear at the annual international showcase (The English Folk Expo) that highlights the best English folk acts on the circuit. They were also named ‘best band’ in the annual folking.com awards in 2016.

For tickets, call the box office on 01773 853 260.