Chart-topping music legend Adam Ant will be bringing his latest tour to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 7.

The pop icon will be performing his 1982 landmark, solo debut album Friend Or Foe for the first time, live. in its entirety, as part of a UK tour.

The album includes three hit singles, the number one smash Goody Two Shows, plus Friend Or Foe and Desperate But Not Serious.

Call the box office for more on 0115 9895555 or click here for ticket details.