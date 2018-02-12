Ally McBeal singer Vonda Shepard to perform in Derbyshire

Los Angeles based singer Vonda Shepard will be performing in Buxton this month as part of a British tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the legal-comedy drama Ally McBeal.

Her big break came in 1997 after she was chosen by Ally McBeal creator David E. Kelley to pen the US show’s catchy theme tune Searchin’ My Soul and ended up becoming the series’s musical director and regular cast member.

Vonda released a series of Ally inspired albums which went on to sell a staggering 12 million copies worldwide.

She performed to sell-out audiences in the UK in 2015 and 2016 and is now back in our country with her full band.

Vonda said: “I had so much fun performing for my fans in the UK, it’s been a joy to reconnect with all my fans.”

Her show includes such favourites as, Tell Him, Maryland, Hooked On A Feeling, I Only Want To Be With You, Baby Don’t You Break My Heart Slow, Proud Mary, Walk Away Rene and You Belong To Me.

She will be singing at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on Friday, February 16, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £25. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk