Arena tour will bring The Vamps to Nottingham next year

Check out The Vamps when they bring their spring tour to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Tuesday, May 1.

Off the back of their biggest single ever All Night with 300 million global streams and a number one UK album, The Vamps will continue to be centre stage in 2018 and will take the U.K. by storm. Vampettes get ready!

The Vamps are Brad Simpson (vocals, guitar), James McVey (guitar), Connor Ball (bass) and Tristan Evans (drums).

Tickets are £14, £28, £39.20 and £66.08 for the WOW Pit (administration fee included). Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/the-vamps via 0843 373 3000, or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.