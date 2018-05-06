Award-winning Pelleas Ensemble to perform in Duffield

The May concert in the Music at Duffield season takes place on Saturday, May 12, and features the Pelléas Ensemble.

They will be playing music for flute, viola and harp, in the main hall at The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

The trio will be performing works by the likes of Ravel and Bax.

The Pelléas Ensemble was formed at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2011. In 2016, they won both the Grand Prize and the Audience Prize in the St Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Music Competition, and in 2015 they won First Prize at the British Harp Chamber Music Competition.

This year they have won the Tillett Trust Young Artists’ Programme, and were finalists in the Royal Overseas League Chamber Music Competition.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan on 01332 843191 and also online at www.musicatduffield.com