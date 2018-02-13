Bach’s masterwork to be performed at Southwell Minster

Nottingham Harmonic Choir’s members return to concert action on Saturday, March 17 with a performance of Bach’s St Matthew Passion at Southwell Minster.

The concert start at 7pm.

Universally accepted as a masterwork, and described as the musical equivalent of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Bach’s St Matthew Passion dramatically tells the story of the Last Supper and Good Friday.

The narrative is carried by the Evangelist, while the Chorus takes on different roles, from bewildered disciples to a crowd calling for Jesus’ death; soloists play the parts of other characters such as Judas and Pilate. Reflection on the unfolding events is provided by arias and some of Bach’s best-known chorales.

The music is as powerful now as when it was first performed in 1727. Where better to hear it than in the magnificent Southwell Minster?

Tickets are £15-£18 (accompanied children free).

For more, see www.NottinghamHarmonic.org