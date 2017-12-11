Best of British in orchestra’s next Nottingham concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be serving up the full English - musically speaking - in their next concert, taking place on Saturday, March 3, at Nottingham’s Albert Hall.

The concert, to be conducted by Derek Williams, will feature pieces by three leading English composers of the 20th century.

William Walton’s Johannesburg Festival Overture is a vibrant and entertaining concert opener and will be followed by Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, one of the most beloved concertos in the whole of the classical repertoire.

The second half is given over to one of the greatest and most performed of all 20th century works - The Planets Suite by Gustav Holst, in a performance which will also features the voices of the Mansfield-based Cantamus Girls’ Choir.

