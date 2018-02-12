Big band sounds from singing star Seal

British soul legend Seal is on tour this February and is coming to Nottingham on February 19 to perform at the Royal Concert Hall.

He is touring in support of his tenth studio album Standards.

Backed by a big band, the multi-award winning star will be performing songs from the new album, alongside his classic hits Killer and Kiss from a Rose.

In a career spanning three decades, racking up over 30 million records sales worldwide and a string of Grammy, Brit and Ivor Novello awards along the way, Seal continues to shine as one of the world’s brightest music stars.

Seal’s new album Standards brings the glamour of Old Hollywood straight to the present.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo by James Fawcette