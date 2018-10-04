Big weekend ahead for punk aces Verbal Warning

Punk veterans Verbal Warning are hoping to make it a local hat-trick when they perform on the Introducing Stage at the prestigious Great British Alternative Festival at Skegness Butlins this weekend.

Two years ago, fellow local punk band Resistance 77 were winners, which ensures an appearance on the main stage the following year, while last year Hung Like Hanratty flew the local flag and won it, to secure their spot on the main stage this year.

The audience vote for their favourite of the four acts on the Introducing Stage each day and Verbal Warning are up against veteran Birmingham punksters Drongos For Europe, Desperate Measures from New Zealand, and Vomit from Congleton.

“This will be one of the biggest gigs we’ve ever done,” said VW frontman John Warning (Lomas).

“We have played at Rebellion at Blackpool Winter Gardens and plenty of festivals, including Bearded Theory.

“But this is a huge arena and a great chance to show what we can do and get our name further afield.

“To win it would be amazing, though we know we have some very stiff competition. But we do have a lot of support from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire there.

“What we do know is that none of the other bands will encourage their audience to hurl over 500 yellow plastic ducks at them at the appropriate moment like we do during our Ploy Named Sue song – so we are hoping that will help capture people’s attentions if nothing else!

“We have 45 minutes to showcase our songs - all originals apart from one silly cover – and, win, lose or draw, we will have a beer with the other bands afterwards and head off to see the rest of the big names on the main stages.

“We will also be up front to see another hilarious set from our good local friends Hung Like Hanratty, who smashed it last year with something to spare.”

Among the bands playing over the weekend are the Boomtown Rats, Sham 69, New Model Army, Angelic Upstarts, UK Subs, Bad Manners, Spear of Destiny, The Blockheads, Eddie & The Hot Rods and The Rezillos.

As busy as ever, just two weeks after playing Butlins, Verbal Warning’s gig list shows an outing at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena at the CAMRA Robin Hood Beer Festival (October 18) while on Saturday, October 20, they are on a bill of excellent bands at the Farstock Festival at The Maze in Nottingham.

Photo credit: Richard Parkes