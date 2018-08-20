Blue star Duncan to perform at Darley Park music spectacular

Derby LIVE has announced that Blue singer, West End performer and Hollyoaks actor Duncan James is performing at the Hannells Darley Park Concert on Sunday, September 2.

The headline star of pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, Duncan is playing Jack at Derby Arena this Christmas.

Blue singer Duncan was recently seen playing the role of Ryan in the popular Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks. He achieved significant success in the role, being nominated for ‘Most Popular Newcomer’ for the 2016 NTA’s and was nominated ‘Best Newcomer’ for the 2017 Soap Awards.

Talking about the announcement Duncan said: “I’m delighted to be performing Somewhere over the Rainbow alongside the magnificent orchestra on stage at Darley Park in Derby this September.”

Duncan’s performance will follow Sinfonia Viva’s carers choir Sing Viva, who will be performing I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing in the second set of the spectacular concert.

Councillor Alan Grimadell, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “It’s great to have Blue singer Duncan James onboard to perform at this year’s Hannells Darley Park Concert. He is certain to be a crowd pleaser and it will give people an opportunity to see him perform ahead of this year’s Derby LIVE pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk in which he will be playing Jack.”

The concert, will take place at Darley Park, Darley Abbey, Derby, on Sunday, September 2, from 6pm, with gates open from 2pm.

Tickets for this evening of classical music and fireworks can be purchased from 01332 255800, or online at derbylive.co.uk