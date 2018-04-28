Blues ace Connie returns for latest Derbyshire gig

The Connie Lush Band return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, May 5, fronted by one of this country’s leading blues vocalists and performers.

Connie has been recognised as one of the finest Blues singers in the UK today. The winner of Best Female Vocalist UK no less than five times has earned Connie her place in the Gallery of Greats, alongside Alexis Korner and Eric Clapton to name just two.

Her incredible stage presence and powerful vocal have also been recognized overseas as she was twice voted European Blues Vocalist of the year by the Blues Trophies Awards.

Connie grew up in Liverpool and was singing in her church and school choirs from the age of five. Singing was never a career option, nor did Connie wish to until she met and married bass player Terry Harris who persuaded Connie to step on stage. Since that first night, Connie decided she never wanted to leave. Together they have shared that stage since.

Performing in more than 30 countries, Connie has wowed audiences in Europe and from Moscow to LA.

Connie continues her love affair with audiences everywhere, bringing her enormous gusto for life and music wherever she goes. Blues is her business and business is good.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £13. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo credit: Alain HIOT Photographies