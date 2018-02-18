Bowie tribute band to wow audience at Derby venue

David Bowie tribute band Jean Genie make their latest appearance at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, February 23.

Featuring songs from the whole amazing career of David Bowie, Jean Genie is a band fronted by John Mainwaring, whose vocal and visual tribute to Bowie is highly acclaimed.

It all started in 1993 and since then Jean Genie have headlined the David Bowie Fan Club Convention more than once. They’ve played their energetic and sexy 70s and 80s show, complete with dazzling costumes and stunning effects, to capacity crowds at festivals such as The Hastings Music Festival and have brought pleasure to many fans during their numerous Irish tours, including invited performances at the prestigious Olympia Theatre. Jean Genie are well known for being perfectionists; news of their popularity has even reached David Bowie himself.

The Jean Genie show includes songs such as Starman, Rebel Rebel, Life On Mars, Jean Genie, Modern Love, Young Americans, Let’s Dance and many more classic hits

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk