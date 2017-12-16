Boxing Day treat at Flowerpot for Hendrix fans

Are You Experienced are to perform their tribute to Jimi Hendrix at Derby’s The Flowerpot on Boxing Day.

A band who have achieved consistently large audiences at the Flowerpot, Are You Experienced are fronted by guitarist John Campbell, who bears more than just a passing resemblance and has drawn on his many years of playing in different bands and various styles to perfect his ‘Hendrix’ persona.

When he plays his strat behind his head and with his teeth, it brings a smile to the face of even the most finicky Hendrix fan.

With his unique visual playing style, bass guitarist Mark Arnold has also played in various bands over the years and provides a solid foundation as one half of the rhythm section.

Drummer and backing vocalist Kevin O’Grady, completes the line up. Anyone who has caught the act will surely agree that Kevin puts nothing less than 100 per cent into his powerhouse drumming style.

The band are proud to provide some nostalgic moments for those lucky people who actually witnessed Jimi in the flesh and recreate some of the magic for a new and eager audience.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £10. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as www.rawpromo.co.uk