Breaking News: Illness causes Ozzy to postpone this Friday’s Nottingham date

Ozzy Osbourne’s appearance at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, February 1, has been postponed due to illness.

Following the announcement that Ozzy was rescheduling the first four dates of the tour, including Nottingham, because of the flu, he has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour on doctors’ orders.

Ozzy has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.

In an official statement from Ozzy, he says: “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour.

“First the infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down.

“However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

A new rescheduled date will be announced ASAP. Customers are advised to retain their ticket for the rescheduled show as all tickets will remain valid for the new date.

In the unfortunate event that customers are unable to attend the rescheduled date, full refunds will be available from the point of sale.

For further information on the cancellation of the Ozzy Osbourne event, please visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com