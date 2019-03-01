Breaking News: Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and All Saints added to Splendour line-up

Rag’n’Bone Man and All Saints will join headliners Manic Street Preachers and The Specials at Splendour on Saturday, July 20.

Hot on the heels of his ‘Giant’ performance at the 2019 Brit Awards, Rag’n’Bone Man will perform on the Main Stage at the Wollaton Park music festival.

All Saints, one of the biggest girl bands that the UK has ever produced, will headline the Confetti Stage.

Rag’n’Bone Man - real name Rory Graham - broke onto the music scene with his massive debut single Human in 2016, which became a major hit across Europe. His UK number one debut album of the same name also features the single Skin and became the decade’s fastest-selling debut album so far by a British male, outselling those of Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran.

The baritone singer-songwriter is a triple Brit Award winner and is currently enjoying UK Chart success with the dance-electronic hit Giant, a collaboration with Best British Producer Calvin Harris. This will be his first performance in Nottingham since his show at Rock City in April 2017, which sold out in less than two days.

All Saints are beloved by a whole generation of fans who grew up with them in the nineties. After a 15-year hiatus, the band reformed in 2016 with the original lineup - Melanie Blatt, Shaznay Lewis, Natalie Appleton and Nicole Appleton - released fresh material, including UK Top 10 Album Red Flag, and played a show at Rock City during their UK tour in December.

Back in the nineties, the quartet’s debut album, All Saints (1997), went five-times platinum and produced three UK number one singles, including the double Brit award-winning Never Ever, Under the Bridge/Lady Marmalade and Bootie Call.

Their second album, Saints & Sinners (2000), became the band’s first number one album and achieved multi-platinum success, featuring UK number one hits Pure Shores, the soundtrack for the film The Beach, and Black Coffee.

Rag’n’Bone Man and All Saints, alongside Splendour headliners Manic Street Preachers and The Specials, are the first of over 40 acts announced to perform at Nottinghamshire’s biggest outdoor music event at Wollaton Park, with many more artists, comedians and entertainers to be revealed in the coming months.

With lots happening all over the park aside from the three music stages, including comedy in the courtyard, a kids’ area and entertainers out and about in the crowd, the festival is a fantastic day out for all the family.

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.