Bumper gig in store at the Black Market

Get yourselves along to the Black Market in Market Warsop this weekend for a bumper gig featuring five cracking bands on Saturday, February 3.

Headlining the eagerly-awaited performance will be The Urban Voodoo Machine while also appearing will be The Outlines, Vegas 6, Slaughterhouse Cats and The Dukes of Bordello.

If you fancy a spot of Bourbon-soaked, Gypsy blues bop ‘n’ stroll, then this band, still going strong after 15 years in the business, is the one for you, so get yourselves ready for a blistering live set.

The Dukes of Bordello offer high octane riff-infused psycho punk rock ‘n’ roll while The Outlines, Vegas 6 and Slaughterhouse are all hot properties on the live scene so don’t miss this chance to see them all playing at the same gig.

Entry to Saturday night’s gig is £10.

In addition, there will be a gig at The Black Market venue on Friday, February 2, featuring indie/mod rock covers band The Interceptors.

For more, see www.blackmarketlive.co.uk