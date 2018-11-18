Catch George Michael tribute show at Royal Concert Hall this week

George Michael fans won’t want to miss the top tribute show Fastlove, coming to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Thursday, November 22.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening. The show is packed with crowd-pleasing anthems, from the Wham! classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the 80s album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the 90s and noughties.

This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs such as Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of the late, great George Michael in this incredible concert sensation.

Please note that this show is not affiliated with or endorsed by George Michael or his estate.

For ticket information, call the box office on 01159 895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk