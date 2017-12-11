Celebrate Christmas in style with show at Royal Concert Hall

The Wonderful West End: A Christmas Gala is to be performed at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, December 14, starting at 7.30pm.

Celebrate Christmas in style with the magic and glamour of London’s West End. Treat yourself to a festive feast of West End showstoppers, performed by the stars of the West End, accompanied on stage by the West End Theatre Orchestra under the watchful eye of musical director Richard Weeden.

With a stocking-full of show-stopping songs from the greatest musicals to include The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, 42nd Street, Annie, Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King, Wicked and An American in Paris, as well as a medley of musical seasonal hits to put you in the Christmas spirit, you’re guaranteed to leave the hall humming.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.