Check out Carousel Vertigo gig at The Diamond

A busy weekend at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield kicks off with a Beatles tribute show by The Fab Four on Friday, March 9.

Entry for the gig at the Stoney Street-based venue is members £6/non-members £7.50.

Then, on Saturday, March 10, you can see a T.Rex tribute gig performed by Too Rex. Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on Sunday, March 11, there is a hotly anticipated gig by Carousel Vertigo.

Admission is members £5/non-members £6. There will be support from the Woodley Taylor Band.

Riding high on unanimously stellar reviews in France of both its new album and recent live shows, Parisian rockers Carousel Vertigo are visiting Sutton as part of their UK tour.

The short headlining tour of intimate venues will support the release of the title track from the band’s classic second album, Revenge of Rock and Roll.

For more on the band, see www.carouselvertigo.com or go to www.facebook.com/carouselvertigo/