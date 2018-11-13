Check out gig on home turf for Sheffield guitarist Jordan Rooker

Don’t miss your chance to see Sheffield guitarist Jordan Rooker, who is headlining his biggest gig, at the Yellow Arch Studios in his home city, on November 25.

Everything developed by Jordan whether it be artwork, video or any live performance, serves a supporting role to the songs, which unashamedly come first above all else.

Advances in technology have really brought the culture of DIY artists to the forefront, with the influences of external powers diminishing as a result, served up as an unashamed focused body of music fresh from the heart and straight to the listener’s ears.

The craftsmanship of his work is thorough and creative with real flair. Expect well-crafted melodies, sonically ambitious timbres, but above all, expect it to be real.

Jordan first made himself known to the world in October 2017 upon releasing a lyric video for What I Need which caused an instant buzz online and gathering thousands of views on Facebook over a matter of days. In December 2017, Jordan performed his first sellout show at Café Totem in Sheffield in coincidence with the release of his debut EP Lost at Sea on December 10, 2017, which was met with public and critical acclaim.

Since then, Jordan has been invited perform a vast range of shows in 2018 including The Holmfirth Picturedrome, The Leadmill (supporting King No-One) and some huge UK festivals. In light of this success, Jordan and his band are now on a UK tour in November. To coincide with this UK tour, Jordan released new track titled The Sound of Sirens last month on Spotify, Apple Music and CD.