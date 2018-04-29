Choral classic to be performed at the Minster

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be joining forces with Mansfield Choral Society and Bingham And Distric Choral Society to perform Verdi’s Requiem at Southwell Minster on Saturday, May 12.

The performance of one of the greatest of all choral works will be conducted by Guy Turner.

The talented quartet of vocal soloists will be Phillipa Boyle (soprano), Carys Jones (mezzo), Richard Dowling (tenor), and Colin Campbell (baritone).

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Ticket information is available from Tim on 0115 878 0642, or from Bingham Library 01949 837905, or Pen 2 Paper, 6 Main Street, Radcliffe on Trent on 0115 933 5810.