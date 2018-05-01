Class brass in Derventio’s latest concert at the weekend

Derventio Brass will be giving a concert called Essence of Brass on Saturday, May 5, from 7pm.

The 12-piece Derby-based brass ensemble, conducted by David Blackwell, will be playing at Broadway Baptist Church, Broadway, Derby.

The concert will showcase a wide range of musical styles, from classical to pop and everything in between. It also features guest vocalists Ruth McNeil and Freddie Meyer.

Tickets are £5/£2 (adult/children under 16). They are available from Judy on 07961 159711.

All profits from the concert will go to the National Autistic Society.