Competition: Last chance to get your entries in to see The Sensational 60s Experience

There is still time for you to enter our competition to enjoy a real blast from the past when The Sensational 60s Experience returns.

We are offering a pair of tickets to see the show at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 30.

With a brand new production for 2018, come and see six legendary names deliver a night of classic music. This is must-see show, starring Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers), Chris Farlowe (pictured), Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Dakotas (pictured) and The Fourmost.

Hits featured will include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children, A Little Loving, plus many more. Step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.

Mike Pender’s rich vocal talent is evident on many hit recordings. Everybody remembers Needles and Pins. There were many other hits that feature Mike’s vocals and his distinctive 12-string guitar sound.

Originally, Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds started out in the late 50s. Chris moved on to perform all over Europe and still does to this day. His hits include Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags, Mr Pitiful, and All Or Nothing.

Herman’s Hermits were a dominating force worldwide in 60s music.

From 1964, the band chalked up over 23 top 20 singles, ten hit albums, and three major movies. Their hits include There’s A Kind Of Hush.

The Swinging Blue Jeans have a history that spans 50-plus years. Their hit singles Hippy Hippy Shake and You’re No Good have been the bedrock of the band’s live performances.

At the suggestion of Paul McCartney and John Lennon, Brian Epstein teamed The Dakotas up with Billy J Kramer. Their first hit was a Lennon/McCartney song, Do You Want to Know A Secret, and the rest is history.

The Fourmost had roots in the eclectic Mersey beat boom and were part of the Epstein stable. The band enjoyed 1960s chart hits such as Hello Little Girl.

Details: Tickets are available by calling 0115 9895555 or by going to www.trch.co.uk However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Name the original voice of The Searchers. Email your answer, name, address and daytime number to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk with ‘Sensational 60s’ in the subject line. The prize is supplied by the promoter, and you MUST agree on your entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you win. The first correct entry drawn after noon on October 10, will win the prize. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final.